Go for gold, Brisbane: Celebrations, fireworks planned ahead of Olympics announcement

There will be a huge fireworks display, entertainment and public celebrations planned ahead of the expected announcement that Brisbane will host the 2032 Olympics.

The decision still needs to be put to a vote tomorrow by IOC members, but Brisbane is the only contender.

In a tweet last night, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said fireworks will be set off from river barges, and CBD buildings and bridges, and City Hall will also turn green and gold.

There’s festivities and family entertainment at South Bank from 10am.

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner, who is in Tokyo for the final pitch, says there’s a free breakfast at King George Square.

He told Neil Breen he wasn’t sure of reports suggesting it would be the biggest fireworks display Brisbane had ever seen.

“I am not sure if that is accurate, I mean there will be some fireworks, not sure if it’s the biggest we have ever seen!”

There will be official presentations and celebrations in the afternoon.

BREAKING: Brisbane’s skyline is ready to light up on Wednesday night as the International Olympics Committee is set to hand down its historic 2032 Games decision. pic.twitter.com/tegR4KP5Mb — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) July 19, 2021

It’s the final countdown. We’re pumped and ready to pitch our city, our SEQ region and our state to the world. We’re not there yet, but we are so close! Let’s bring it home.?#brisbane2032 pic.twitter.com/7Wd0WfN5V3 — Adrian Schrinner (@bne_lordmayor) July 19, 2021

Image: iStock