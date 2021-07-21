OFFICIAL! Brisbane to host the 2032 Olympic Games

Brisbane has officially been named as the host city of the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics.

It’s been a long awaited decision, with Brisbane the sole candidate for months.

IOC members voted this evening to make it official after hearing from Australian officials.

Brisbane’s sky was lit up with green and gold fireworks to celebrate, with Brisbanites turning out in droves to welcome the news at South Bank.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk flew to Tokyo to push her state’s case to Olympic officials in person, alongside Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner.

In her presentation to the IOC she described Brisbane as perfectly placed to host the Games.

“There is a reason we are called the sunshine state, we are spoiled with blue skies and warm days, especially during Games times.”

BRISBANE 2032 ELECTED AS HOST OF THE GAMES OF THE XXXV OLYMPIAD! CONGRATULATIONS! pic.twitter.com/h66C9pHxcG — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) July 21, 2021



Olympian and former swimmer Julie McDonald told Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports the whole of Queensland will benefit.

“It’s exciting we’ve got something positive to talk about!”

Sports Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said it’s been a journey to get there, but there’s a way to go.

“It’s great to get to this point, and it just makes me more hungry for the runway ahead!”

He said Queensland and the rest of Australia is excited about it.

“We are genuinely a rising star, this is the opportunity for Queensland to be not just the sunshine state, but to be genuinely the sunrise state, where we really will come into our own and show our story not just to those that know us already, but to the whole globe.”

