Glen McGrath opens up about care nurses ahead of Pink Test

Cricketing great Glenn McGrath has opened up about his experience with breast care nurses who supported his wife’s cancer journey ahead of a unique Pink Test this Thursday.

The third Test match in Sydney marks the start of the Pink Test, an initiative started by the McGrath Foundation to fund McGrath Breast Care nurses.

Luke Grant said the Test is an opportunity to remember Jane McGrath and support those with breast cancer.

“I know firsthand the difference having a breast care nurse makes,” Mr McGrath told Luke Grant.

“They were there to support my whole family but especially Jane.

“That was the greatest gift you could give her or anyone at that time.”

The McGrath Foundation has set a goal to raise $1 million from this year’s Pink Test to fund McGrath Breast Care Nurses despite lower attendance due to coronavirus restrictions.

Glenn McGrath is encouraging people to purchase a virtual ‘pink seat’ to support the foundation.

Image: Don Arnold/WireImage via Getty Images