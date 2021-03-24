‘Get on a plane!’: Peter Gleeson challenges Olympic detractors

The Courier Mail and Sky News commentator Peter Gleeson has fired up with “fighting words” for those opposing the Brisbane 2032 Olympics.

Brisbane City Council has officially backed the bid, with controversial Greens councillor Jonathan Sri the lone dissenter.

Peter Gleeson told Deborah Knight the Games are “a great opportunity”.

“I know there are people who will ring in and say that I’m a goose.

“I just think seriously, if you are living in Queensland, and you’re opposed to an Olympic Games and the benefits that come with that, just go and live in New Zealand.

“Get on a plane!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty