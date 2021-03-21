4BC
  • YOUR PHOTOS | Southern Queensland drenching..

YOUR PHOTOS | Southern Queensland drenching creates widespread flooding

7 hours ago
Ray Hadley + Scott Emerson
Article image for YOUR PHOTOS | Southern Queensland drenching creates widespread flooding

4BC listeners have shared some of their photos as the sunshine state has been hammered by torrential rain and flash flooding.

Southern Queensland is expected to receive a further 100 to 150 millilitres of rainfall today.

More than 500 calls for help have been made to Queensland’s state emergency services.

Flash flooding has wreaked havoc across the south east, with over 50 roads closed, inundated by water.

Deception Bay has been the hardest hit.

Gold Coast mayor Tom Tate spoke to Scott Emerson about the Gold Coast region.

“Looking forward, tonight is a fingers crossed night, it’s forecast perhaps another 100 mm, that will make it very challenging because it is very soggy already.

He said the message was, if it’s flooded, forget it.

“It’s not so hard turn around to seek an alternative route or go to a mate’s place until is subsidises.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Listener Warren saw flooding hit Guanaba near Tambourine Mountain in the Gold Coast Hinterland.

 

2
1

 

Listener Nathan Krebs sent in photos to 4BC Drive of the flooding on the Gold Coast.

flood gc
Currumbin Valley 2
flood gc 2
NewsQLD
