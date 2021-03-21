YOUR PHOTOS | Southern Queensland drenching creates widespread flooding

4BC listeners have shared some of their photos as the sunshine state has been hammered by torrential rain and flash flooding.

Southern Queensland is expected to receive a further 100 to 150 millilitres of rainfall today.

More than 500 calls for help have been made to Queensland’s state emergency services.

Flash flooding has wreaked havoc across the south east, with over 50 roads closed, inundated by water.

Deception Bay has been the hardest hit.

Gold Coast mayor Tom Tate spoke to Scott Emerson about the Gold Coast region.

“Looking forward, tonight is a fingers crossed night, it’s forecast perhaps another 100 mm, that will make it very challenging because it is very soggy already.

He said the message was, if it’s flooded, forget it.

“It’s not so hard turn around to seek an alternative route or go to a mate’s place until is subsidises.”

WEATHER | Rosa Hoff from the Bureau of Meteorology tells @scottemerson what’s in store, with another night of heavy rainfall expected. “Around south-east Queensland, six hourly rainfall totals in excess of 100-150 mm are likely, with locally heavier falls are possible.” — News Talk 4BC 1116 (@NewsTalk4BC) March 22, 2021

Listener Warren saw flooding hit Guanaba near Tambourine Mountain in the Gold Coast Hinterland.

Listener Nathan Krebs sent in photos to 4BC Drive of the flooding on the Gold Coast.