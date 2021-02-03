Future of New Acland coal mine in doubt over long-running court battle

The future of the New Acland coal mine on the Darling Downs is hanging in the balance with hundreds of jobs on the line.

It follows the High Court sending the controversial case back to the Land Court for reconsideration.

It’s been a 13 year battle to stop the expansion of the mine, with the court ruling described as a win for local farmers.

180 jobs have already been lost on site.

New Hope, the company behind the mine, could be forced to shut down operations later this year.

General Manager Dave O’Dwyer has told Neil Breen that would be devastating.

He said they planned to take it further.

“It’s a disappointing decision for us … it means we are on the track to shutting down the operation later this year as we run out of resources to mine,” he said.

“If we run out of resources before we can get through that process, then unfortunately that’s our only option. That is going to mean job losses here at the mine.

“We have already had job losses, we have halved our workforce in the last 18 months, we have had job losses at our head office in Brisbane just before Christmas, and we will see knock on effects throughout the local area here as well with our support and contractors and our suppliers.”

