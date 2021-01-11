4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Further alert locations revealed in contact tracing

9 hours ago
4BC News
Annastacia Palaszczukcontact tracingCOVID-19 TestingQLD
Article image for Further alert locations revealed in contact tracing

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced this morning three new cases have been recorded in Queensland after 13,482 tests. 

Of particular concern is the partner of the quarantine hotel cleaner.

He went into quarantine on the morning of January 7, testing negative for coronavirus. However, he became unwell later that evening and tested positive.

Doctor Jeannette Young said he may have been contagious for two days prior.

“The risk is low but the risk is there,” she said.

Dr Young is asking anyone who has been to the following locations at the relevant times to come forward for testing:

  • January 5, Bunnings Warehouse, Bradman St, Acacia Ridge between 2pm and 2.40pm
  • January 6, Sunnybank Cellars, Hellawell Road, Sunnybank Hills between 2.05pm and 2.15pm

The further two cases recorded, a father and daughter, were in their 10th day of hotel quarantine.

Queensland Health also announced Victorians arriving in Queensland will no longer be required to take a test unless they have symptoms.

 

Image: Nine News

4BC News
HealthLocalNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873