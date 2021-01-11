Further alert locations revealed in contact tracing

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced this morning three new cases have been recorded in Queensland after 13,482 tests.

Of particular concern is the partner of the quarantine hotel cleaner.

He went into quarantine on the morning of January 7, testing negative for coronavirus. However, he became unwell later that evening and tested positive.

Doctor Jeannette Young said he may have been contagious for two days prior.

“The risk is low but the risk is there,” she said.

Dr Young is asking anyone who has been to the following locations at the relevant times to come forward for testing:

January 5, Bunnings Warehouse, Bradman St, Acacia Ridge between 2pm and 2.40pm

January 6, Sunnybank Cellars, Hellawell Road, Sunnybank Hills between 2.05pm and 2.15pm

The further two cases recorded, a father and daughter, were in their 10th day of hotel quarantine.

Queensland Health also announced Victorians arriving in Queensland will no longer be required to take a test unless they have symptoms.

