4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Friend’s unimaginable loss sparks difficult on-air conversation

5 hours ago
Deborah Knight
IVFmiscarriagepregnancyStillborn
Article image for Friend’s unimaginable loss sparks difficult on-air conversation

Deborah Knight was overcome by emotion after receiving a text while on-air from a dear friend who has recently lost a child.

Despite her own successes with IVF, she noted that fertility treatments are not a “magic bullet” for every couple, and won’t prevent the unthinkable from happening either.

In light of her friend’s struggle, Deborah told listeners she wants to “shine a light” on miscarriages, stillbirths and other pregnancy complications.

“The strength that she has shown just beggars belief for me.

“I know so many women, and sisters and daughters and … husbands and sons who have been through this experience too.

“It’s important to talk about.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full story

 

Deborah Knight
Health
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873