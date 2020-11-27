Fraser Island could continue to burn for weeks as new visitors locked out

New visitors are locked out of Fraser Island as of 5pm while a bushfire continues to rage on two fronts.

QFES Deputy Commissioner Mike Wassing confirmed to Scott Emerson residents can come and go, but weekend visitors have been turned away.

“As disappointing as that might be … the conditions that we’re expecting over the weekend … are going to be very difficult for the Parks and Wildlife [Service] and ourselves.”

Firefighters have “planned for the worst” if evacuation becomes necessary.

Mr Wassing said the bushfire has evaded normal firefighting tactics as it consumes inaccessible areas.

“This fire will continue to burn until we get a large amount of rain on the island, and that’s not in the foreseeable future, for potentially two to three weeks at least.”

Click PLAY below to hear the latest

Image: Nine News