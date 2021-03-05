Forgotten suburbs: The group fighting for a ‘fairer go’

A community group says the outlying suburbs in Queensland are being neglected while the inner city suburbs receive a “truckload” of money.

Director of Suburban Alliance, Steve de Nys, said the group, made up of business owners and locals, believe the suburbs deserve a fairer go and better infrastructure and investments.

“We are keen to see a fairer slice of the pie go to the suburbs, where the vast majority of people live and work.

“Our research has shown … that clearly the inner city has had a truckload spent on it, and it’s still being spent there.

“We are talking about now an enclave of very privileged people who now live there in those inner city areas, where ultimately they are being subsidised by those of us in the suburbs.”

