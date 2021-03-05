4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Forgotten suburbs: The group fighting for a ‘fairer go’

3 hours ago
Scott Emerson
brisbaneDirector of Suburban AllianceSteve de Nyssuburbs
Article image for Forgotten suburbs: The group fighting for a ‘fairer go’

A community group says the outlying suburbs in Queensland are being neglected while the inner city suburbs receive a “truckload” of money.

Director of Suburban Alliance, Steve de Nys, said the group, made up of business owners and locals, believe the suburbs deserve a fairer go and better infrastructure and investments.

“We are keen to see a fairer slice of the pie go to the suburbs, where the vast majority of people live and work.

“Our research has shown … that clearly the inner city has had a truckload spent on it, and it’s still being spent there.

“We are talking about now an enclave of very privileged people who now live there in those inner city areas, where ultimately they are being subsidised by those of us in the suburbs.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full chat

Image: iStock

Scott Emerson
InvestingLifestyleLocalMoneyNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873