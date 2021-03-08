4BC
Food scraps and even dog poo: The idea to transform Brisbane council’s waste collection

7 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Brisbane Council's Opposition Leader Jared Cassidy
Article image for Food scraps and even dog poo: The idea to transform Brisbane council’s waste collection

Food scraps, tea bags and even dog poo could be placed in the green bin in the Brisbane City Council collection zone under a new campaign by some councillors.

At the moment, green-top bins can only be used for grass clippings and garden waste.

Brisbane Council’s Opposition Leader Jared Cassidy said other councils have found it saves ratepayers money and creates jobs in the region.

“What we want to do is join about 70 other councils around Australia in having a FOGO service … it stands for food organic, garden organic,” he told Scott Emerson.

“What we want to see all of that good organics that currently go into landfill, and there’s about 80,000 tonnes a year of food organics, that’s kitchen scraps, fruit and veg, tea, coffee, egg shells and even dog poo can go into FOGO bins.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock

