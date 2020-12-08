Flight Centre boss says cruise ban defies ‘logic and science’

The CEO of Flight Centre says the Federal Government’s decision to extend the ban on cruise ships is “disappointing” to the industry.

The ban was due to be lifted on 17 December but will be extended by another 3 months.

There are concerns the industry won’t survive.

Graham Turner said cruising could be done safely, and they were already receiving a flurry of bookings for 2022 and 2023.

“It is very disappointing to hear this,” he told Scott Emerson.

“I believe the one thing that’s in the government’s favour is that this cruise ship determination can be amended at any time … there is hope that it will finish soon, there’s no logic or science to it.”

Image: Getty/File photo