Five teens in hospital after serious single vehicle crash

4 hours ago
Five teenagers are in hospital after a serious single vehicle crash at Brendale overnight. 

An 18-year-old man, who was driving, and a 16-year-old girl were transported to hospital where they remain in a critical condition.

Three other girls, all aged 16, were also transported to hospital suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Just after 11pm, a Ford Focus was travelling south on Old North Road and failed to negotiate a turn on to South Pine Road.

The vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree.

Police are encouraging anyone who witnessed the crash, or may have footage, to come forward as investigations continue.

