Firies swoop in to save magpie in tree

4 hours ago
Deborah Knight

Firefighters have come to the rescue of a magpie stuck in a tree.

Fire and Rescue NSW called in a truck with a larger ladder to help bring down the injured bird on Robertson Rd in Newport.

Acting Superintendent Steve Brown tells Deborah Knight he is fully aware that the birds belong in a tree.

“This one had sadly managed to impale its wing on a branch.

“It wasn’t just sitting there making fun of us!”

The magpie has been taken to the vet.

