Firies swoop in to save magpie in tree
Firefighters have come to the rescue of a magpie stuck in a tree.
Fire and Rescue NSW called in a truck with a larger ladder to help bring down the injured bird on Robertson Rd in Newport.
Acting Superintendent Steve Brown tells Deborah Knight he is fully aware that the birds belong in a tree.
“This one had sadly managed to impale its wing on a branch.
“It wasn’t just sitting there making fun of us!”
The magpie has been taken to the vet.
