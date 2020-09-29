4BC
‘Fire up and play for Fine’: Sharks young gun beats brain cancer

9 hours ago
Mark Levy
After being forced into early retirement and an arduous 10 months of chemotherapy, Cronulla young gun Fine Kula has successfully fought off his medulloblastoma.

Sharks legend Paul Gallen was over the moon when he heard the news about Kula’s medical all-clear.

“I got a phone call today about it, and I was lost for words … it’s amazing, it’s such a good story.

“I hope that the boys … really fire up and play for Fine this weekend.”

Solomon Kula, Fine’s father, described the painful journey to Mark and Gal, and how it all turned around.

“We had to be supportive of what the doctor had planned for Fine.

“They didn’t hide anything from us, they told us how hard it’s going to be.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Cronulla Sharks/Official website

Mark Levy
