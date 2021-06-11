Finishing line in sight for south-east Queensland to secure the 2032 Olympics

Brisbane looks set to be named as the host city for the 2032 Olympics, which would make the river city and the south-east region the third Australian city to host a Games.

Within weeks, Queensland could be standing on the top of the podium.

Olympian and former chairman of the bid for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Mark Stockwell, said it was exciting.

“People say to me ‘oh we should build a big stadium’ and I go well yeah you build a 100,000 seat stadium, but who is going to use it after the Olympics?” he told Scott Emerson.

“That’s why, to me, there is a bit of sense in using The Gabba, because this is what the IOC don’t want: they only want you to use venues where there is going to be a positive legacy, is it going to be used after the Games?”

He said it would help “get sport moving again” for young Aussies.

CEO of the Australian Olympic Committee, Matt Carroll said the IOC members will cast a final vote in Tokyo.

“The finishing line is certainly with in sight,” he said.

He said 80 per cent of the venues were already built.

