Owner of BlueBet Michael Sullivan joined Ray Hadley to give the odds and tips for all of the weekend’s sport.

Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell was noticeably absent from the segment this week, but Ray and Michael weren’t phased.

Michael Sullivan: “The A team’s going to run on!” Ray Hadley: “Yeah that’s it, we’ve left the bench players where they belong.” Michael Sullivan: “My old man used to say ‘old dogs to the road, pups to the side’!”

Click PLAY below to hear their tips