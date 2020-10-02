Find a winner!

4BC
2 hours ago
Ray Hadley
BLUEBET

Owner of BlueBet Michael Sullivan and Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell join Ray Hadley to give the odds and tips for all of the weekend’s sport.

They reveal their highly-anticipated tips for this weekend’s races and NRL games.

Ray has claimed Piggy and The Continuous Call Team have plagiarised his lines.

“I don’t know what you fellas don’t understand, I own that! It’s not for you to pinch.”

“We’re keeping it going for you, Ray!” Piggy shot back.

“No, when I go it went! And if I make a reappearance it will come back. But in the meantime, drop off!”

Click PLAY below to hear their tips

Ray Hadley
Sports
