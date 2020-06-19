Find a winner!

Owner of BlueBet Michael Sullivan and Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell join Ray Hadley to give the odds and tips for all of the weekend’s sport.

After many less than successful horse-racing tips, Piggy has been demoted and replaced with a spin of Ray’s wheel of fortune “as a service to the racing community”.

“I’ve got a little surprise for you today Piggy. When it comes to tipping racehorses you’ve been relieved of those duties,” Ray said.

“I’ve been petitioned by trainers from right across NSW and Queensland begging for some sort of respite!”

Click PLAY below to hear their tips