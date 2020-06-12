Find a winner!

Owner of BlueBet Michael Sullivan and Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell join Ray Hadley to give the odds and tips for all of the weekend’s sport.

Piggy’s tipping failures are a hot topic once again, after the horse he tipped last week was suspended for her poor performance.

“I’m appealing to the Chairman of Stewards of the Australian Turf Club and Racing NSW to factor in the ‘Piggy Riddell Factor’ before he suspends this poor horse indefinitely!” Ray laughed.

“Ray, it’s not the poor horse’s fault,” Michael added.

Click PLAY below to hear their tips