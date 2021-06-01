Finance expert ditches Telstra shares over frustrating customer service experience

Finance expert Noel Whittaker has revealed he got so fed up with dealing with Telstra to try and reclaim $140 he got rid of his shares.

He was trying to change over his NBN service to Aussie Broadband, and Telstra mistakenly kept sending bills.

“When you ring the 13 22 00 number, it tells you you must use the My Telstra app on your mobile phone, the trouble with that is every time you go to it, you must give your date of birth, full name, account number and all the details.

“That’s fine the first time and the second time, but after 14 calls … a message service, it’s always a different person and they want the whole story again.”

He said he has been flooded with emails from others who had experienced the same.

“I don’t want to own shares in a company that is so inefficient.”

Press PLAY below to hear his full experience

Image: iStock