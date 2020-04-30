Female friends of Nathan Cleary fined

Police have issued $1000 fines to friends of Penrith Panthers star Nathan Cleary after the group was caught disobeying social distancing measures on ANZAC Day.

Following inquiries, police this afternoon (Thursday 30 April 2020), issued fines to five women – aged in their late teens to early 20s – for failing to comply with a ministerial direction.

A police investigation was opened after photos and videos of the party were shared on social media, showing the women sitting on Nathan Cleary’s lap.

Mr Cleary has avoided a charge, as he was in his own home, however he was issued a warning regarding social distancing.

Image: Nine News