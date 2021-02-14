4BC
Federal MP takes up the fight for Anzac Day march

4 hours ago
Neil Breen
Anzac DaycoronavirusJulian Simmonds
Another voice has joined the outcry for the Queensland Government to make an Anzac Day march happen. 

Neil Breen reported last week the RSL’s modest plans for this year’s Anzac Day, which do not include a march through the city, are yet to be approved by the government.

The Federal Member for Ryan, Julian Simmonds, agreed with Neil the state government should help propel plans for a march.

“It seems like if you’re a member of Extinction Rebellion, you get more help to march in the city than if you’re a veteran and that is just frankly outrageous,” said Mr Simmonds.

“I’m worried that COVID’s being used as an excuse to cancel events when it’s all just getting too hard.

“Where is the Queensland Government putting a bit of money to help the RSL, to have ticketed events, and get people along so they can support these veterans?”

Mr Simmonds said the shared comradery in the annual event is important to the mental health of veterans.

“They missed Anzac Day last year, Neil. I talk to the veterans as you do.

“You know how much this means to our veterans.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty 

Neil Breen
NewsQLD
