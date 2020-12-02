Fears of trade war amid China-Australia row

Labor MP Milton Dick says it’s time the Federal Government “gets a handle” on the escalating tensions with China, amid fears of a trade war.

The Oxley MP told Scott Emerson China is an important part of Australia’s future and the exports needed to recommence, and the relationship breakdown was of concern.

“We want to make sure we work with China, as they grow,” he said.

“It’s got to be a sophisticated and calm relationship.

“I think the government really needs to get a handle on this.

“If we don’t and this continues the escalation, we have got to stand firm, but we have to understand what this impacts into the agricultural industry, into our mining sectors, into our manufacturing terms of trade.

“We want the economy to rebound, it’s not going to recover if we have a trade war with China.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview

Image: Getty