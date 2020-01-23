‘A tragic day’: Three dead after waterbomber crashed while fighting NSW fires

Three American firefighters have died after a large air tanker crashed in southern NSW while fighting fires.

The NSW Rural Fire Service was investigating reports of a serious incident after contact was lost with a waterbombing aircraft which was working in the Snowy Monaro area.

The Lockheed C-130 Hercules was chartered by the RFS from American aerial firefighting company, Coulson Aviation.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian confirmed the C-130 air tanker went down west of Cooma, killing its three occupants.

RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons tells Ben Fordham the owners of the company will be arriving in Sydney as soon as possible.

“It’s a tragic day.

“There’s a lot of people who are hurting today. Words escape me to truly describe the gravity of the situation.”

Image: NSW RFS