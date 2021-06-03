‘The legacy of Sir Llew’: Moving tributes to political and business giant

The achievements of former Deputy Premier and head of Expo 88, Sir Llew Edwards, have been highlighted at a state funeral in Brisbane.

He passed away aged 85 following a battle with dementia.

Scott Emerson paid tribute to Sir Llew.

“A real legacy he has left this state.

“Farewell, Mr Expo.”

