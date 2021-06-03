4BC
‘The legacy of Sir Llew’: Moving tributes to political and business giant

1 hour ago
Scott Emerson
Sir Llew Edwards
Article image for ‘The legacy of Sir Llew’: Moving tributes to political and business giant

The achievements of former Deputy Premier and head of Expo 88, Sir Llew Edwards, have been highlighted at a state funeral in Brisbane.

He passed away aged 85 following a battle with dementia.

Scott Emerson paid tribute to Sir Llew.

“A real legacy he has left this state.

“Farewell, Mr Expo.”

Press PLAY below to listen to tributes from the service today for Sir Llew

Image: Nine News

 

