Remembering Sir Llew Edwards: The man who helped ‘transform Queensland’

Sir Llew Edwards is being remembered as one of the greatest political figures who “transformed Queensland”.

He passed away overnight following a long battle with dementia, his wife Lady Jane Edwards announcing the news.

The former state Liberal Leader began his working life as an electrician, then became a doctor before turning to public office where he served as Deputy Premier and Treasurer.

He left Parliament in 1983 to head up Expo 88′.

He was knighted by the Queen in 1984 and awarded a companion of the Order of Australia in 1989.

Former Queensland Premier Robert Borbidge described him as a “fearless fighter” for what he believed in.

“I have got the greatest respect and admiration for Llew and we are thinking very much of Jane and the family at this very sad time,” he told Scott Emerson.

“He was one of a handful of people … who basically transformed Queensland during that incredibly dynamic period during the late 70s through to the mid 80s and then of course his pivotal role in delivering Expo 88′ which effectively changed Brisbane forever.

“There’s no doubt that Queensland today is a far better place because of the efforts of Llew Edwards, those decades ago.”

Image: State Library of Queensland