Far north Queensland urged to prepare now for ‘unpredictable’ Cyclone Kimi

Emergency Services Minister Mark Ryan is warning Queenslanders to prepare for the worst as “unpredictable” Cyclone Kimi intensifies.

It’s unclear if the category 2 system could make landfall on the far north Queensland coast.

Mr Ryan joined Scott Emerson from the State Disaster Coordination Centre and said the latest advice was that Cyclone Kimi would run south, parallel to the coastline to Townsville, and then “turn back on itself” and head back up the coast.

“Whilst at this stage it’s not looking like it’s going to cross the coast, it’s close enough it is still going to have a significant impact on those major centres all the way from possibly Bowen all the way back up to Cairns.”

He said it’s predicted to bring destructive winds, and a lot of rain and high tides.

“People need to do what they would normally do when they are getting ready for cyclones,” he said.

“The people in the north and far north are well versed in this.

“They need to prepare now, this is an unpredictable cyclone, it’s doing some unusual things.

“People need to prepare for the worst.”

