Families walk to remember young lives lost, and honour those still fighting

7 hours ago
Deborah Knight
The virtual Two Feet and A Heartbeat walk aims to raise funds and awareness for an all-too-common medical condition: congenital heart disease.

For Underbelly actor and HeartKids ambassador Gyton Grantley, the cause is personal.

He told Deborah Knight how seeing his cousin Melissa lose her newborn son to CHD tore him apart.

“One in 100 children are born with congenital heart disease, and more and more adults are surviving these days.

“But we’re still losing four kids a week.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

The virtual walk will take place on Sunday October 18.

To find out more and to donate, click HERE.

 

Image: HeartKids

Deborah Knight
