Families rally in desperate fight to save beloved Mt Gravatt school

3 hours ago
Olympia Kwitowski
Seton College
Article image for Families rally in desperate fight to save beloved Mt Gravatt school

Brisbane families have come together in a group called Save Our Seton to petition against the 2024 closure of Seton College in Mt Gravatt. 

Seton College is purpose-built for personalised learning, appealing to students who need extra help due to a wide variety of disabilities, including learning disabilities such as dyslexia.

The school recently announced its planned closure, citing a drop in enrollments.

But parents argue the need for the school has not died off, but rather, a recent enrollment requirement by the school created the issue.

“They were now only going to accept students that had verifiable disabilities,” Save Our Seton Secretary and parent Raelene Moore said to Olympia Kwitowski.

“There were students enrolled, who were ready to start at the school, and as of mid-last year, they were told ‘no, sorry, you’ll have to go elsewhere’.

“The enrolments didn’t drop due to a lack of interest; they cut them.”

SOS Inc Team out in Altandi this afternoon. Making our concerns known to Brisbane Catholic Education and Brisbane…

Posted by Save Our Seton College – SOS Inc on Saturday, 6 February 2021

 

Ms Moore said many kids are only able to get the best education possible through schools like Seton College.

“It’s a smaller school, it only has a maximum of around 300, 320 students, which is great for the kids who have conditions such as autism or sensory issues.

“Seton also tailors its classes to suit the kids.

“In a large school, the teachers just don’t have the time to do that sort of thing.”

Save Our Seton are asking for the public to pledge their support of the school via their website.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Save Our Seton College – SOS Inc / Facebook

Olympia Kwitowski
LocalNewsQLD
