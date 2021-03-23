Fallout continues for PM as ‘total lie’ labelled a smear campaign

The fallout for Prime Minister Scott Morrison is continuing after his press conference yesterday.

The Prime Minister was highly criticised for his verbal altercation with Sky News Political Editor Andrew Clennell.

Scott Morrison suggested that someone within News Corp has had a complaint made against them and the company’s HR department was investigating.

News Corp has said the Prime Minister’s claims are “simply untrue”.

“What the Prime Minister said in that press conference was a total lie,” news.com.au political journalist Samantha Maiden said to Neil Breen.

“What [he] was trying to do in that interview was smear the media and intimidate the media with an entirely false allegation.”

Chris Jones, the editor of The Courier Mail, told Neil Breen he was concerned by Scott Morrison’s comments.

“The Prime Minister has literally, in the heat of the moment, decided to publicise what turned out to be nothing more than a rumour.

“It exposed the Prime Minister as seeing this as a political problem he needs to mop up as opposed to something much wider.”

