Prime Minister fronts the media over month of Parliament sex allegations

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has this morning addressed the media over the past month of Parliament sexual assault and sex act allegations.

This comes after allegations senior staffers performed a number of sex acts inside Parliament House came to light overnight.

“All of this has been shocking. It has been disgraceful,” he said.

“This has been a very traumatic month. It began with Brittany Higgins and her revelations of what took place in this very building. I remember that day very well, I was equally shocked and stunned at receiving that news also.

“Whether this is unconscious deafness and blindness, or whether it is wilful malevolence that is behind all of this, it must be acknowledged, it must be called out, and it must stop.”

Mr Morrison continued on to respond to his highly criticised handling of the situation.

“I acknowledge that many have not liked or appreciated some of my own personal responses to this over the course of the last month, I accept that.

“No offence was intended by me saying I discuss these issues with my wife.

“That is in no way any indication that these events had not traumatically affected me already at that point.

“Equally, I accept that many were unhappy with the language that I used in the day of the protest.”

Mr Morrison continued on to assure the media steps are being taken to address the most recent allegations over consensual sex acts performed within Parliament House.

“We’ve taken steps to reach out to the person who allegedly knows.”

Image: Nine News