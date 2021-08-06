Extra Pfizer doses ‘came from the future’: Energy Minister Angus Taylor

The federal government has given assurances New South Wales and Queensland have not been favoured over other states in the vaccine rollout.

Queensland has been allocated a further 112,300 Pfizer doses.

Deborah Knight pressed Energy Minister Angus Taylor to declare where the additional vaccines came from.

“There’s no change in allocation to the states, it’s just bringing them forward.

“They came from the future.”

The ‘future’ doses will be replaced when more supplies arrive on Australian shores.

“It sounds like magic, Deb, where they got those extra doses from,” Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon replied.

To lighten the mood, Deborah challenged the parliamentarians to reveal their fictional and celebrity lookalikes.

Angus’s team reckons he has some qualities in common with The Simpsons’ Principal Skinner, Manchester United soccer player Denis Irwin and former AFL player and coach Paul Roos.

Joel’s team, meanwhile, sees their boss in Danger Mouse sidekick Penfold, and controversial fellow MP George Robert Christensen.