Extinction Rebellion activists dress up as zombies to protest climate inaction

Extinction Rebellion activists demonstrated at Parliament House in Brisbane’s CBD this morning dressed up as zombies in a bid to disrupt the opening of parliament.

Elise Papineau from the group told Scott Emerson more events are planned, and the group dressed as zombies in a symbolic move.

“As zombies, we were representing all of the threats and the consequences we are bound to see if we don’t take action on the climate crisis, so we’re seeing an increase in floods and fires, social collapse, climate refugees, biodiversity laws.

“And on the other hand we also want to highlight the fact that politicians and people of authority have really been sleepwalking on this crisis, they haven’t declared a climate emergency and they haven’t been acting the way they should have.”

She said part of their tactic is to engage in acts of civil disobedience, to put pressure on decision makers.

“Because we have seen no action, we do need to do things that are more drastic, like block roads.

“These are non violent forms of direct action … yes we do have to sometimes inconvenience people for a few moments, and that’s nothing compared to the inconvenience and the suffering people are going to see as we continue moving forward with the climate crisis.”

