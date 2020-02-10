EXCLUSIVE | Yellow Wiggle Greg Page gives first interview since near-death experience

Yellow Wiggle Greg Page has given his first interview since surviving a massive cardiac arrest last month.

The entertainer collapsed at the end of a Wiggles reunion show for bushfire relief last month.

Page only survived due to the quick actions of those around him, with Wiggles employees and an off-duty nurse immediately performing CPR and then using a defibrillator.

The 48-year-old is on the mend, even returning to the gym and his regular walks, and joined Ray Hadley in the studio for a special, exclusive interview about the ordeal.

Page tells Ray he was in the best shape of his life and says the heart attack came out of nowhere.

Since the incident, he’s suffered “trauma amnesia” and revealed to Ray his only memories before collapsing.

“I wiggled my butt off that night and nearly didn’t make it. I only remember a couple of things about the show. Vague memories.”

Page is promising to use this as a lesson and will return to the scene of his near-death experience, Castle Hill RSL, to undergo a CPR course.

He’s also going to campaign for defibrillators to be legislated for businesses and venues, just like fire extinguishers and smoke alarms.

“If you’ve got a fire extinguisher and you’ve got smoke alarms, you should have a defibrillator.

“Sudden cardiac arrest will kill more people than fires, probably mostly because we have the preventative measures there to stop fires taking lives.”

“I’m going to get involved in lobbying governments about that. It’s a no-brainer. These things save lives.”

