EXCLUSIVE | Baboons on the loose near Sydney hospital

9 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Royal Prince Alfred Hospital

Image: stock image/Getty/Javier Fernández Sánchez

After receiving multiple reports from listeners Ben Fordham has been able to confirm baboons are on the loose in Sydney!

Listeners have called in with reported sightings of baboons near Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Camperdown.

Now, NSW Police have confirmed they have been called to the hospital over baboon reports.

There is a medical research facility on the grounds of the hospital.

Listener Michael tells Ben he saw three baboons in the carpark.

“I’m dead set serious.

“They were running around the carpark.”

Trisha tells Ben her daughter works at the hospital and has confirmed she helped wrangle the baboons.

