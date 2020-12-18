Double homicide named ‘terror event’ linked to motorway shooting

Police have confirmed the discovery of evidence potentially linking the alleged double homicide of a couple inside their Parkinson home to the fatal shooting of Raghe Mohamed Abdi.

“Further examination of both that scene and the scene of the police shooting yesterday has uncovered for us what we believe to be a direct link between the two matters,” Deputy Commissioner Tracy Linford confirmed in a press conference this morning.

“An item located with Mr Abdi that we believe has come from the address of the deceased elderly couple.

“We are also looking into items of property that were believed may be owned by Mr Abdi.”

Ms Linford said no other evidence has been uncovered at this point in time that would indicate the involvement of anyone else in this event.

It was announced the matter is being treated as a terrorism event by police, which follows revelations yesterday that Mr Abdi was previously investigated under suspicion of being an ISIS radical.

Police will continue to investigate the actions of Mr Abdi leading up to the event in a multi-agency investigation.

Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community, but Ms Linford has asked the public to check on any family living in the area of these events.

The elderly couple was discovered by police at approximately 3pm when they were called to an Ulinga Crescent home to conduct a welfare check after an elderly couple failed to attend a medical appointment.