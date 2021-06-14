Entertainment and events legend Harvey Lister recognised with Queen’s Birthday honour

Queensland’s Harvey Lister has been recognised with a Queen’s Birthday Honour.

The APAC Chairman and Chief Executive of ASM Global is not sure where the title ‘Australia’s event king’ came from, he’s very humbled by the honour of an AM.

“You could have knocked me over with a feather,” he told Scott Emerson.

Press PLAY below to hear the full chat including some insights into his lengthy career and working with celebrities

Image: iStock