4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Entertainment and events legend Harvey Lister recognised with Queen’s Birthday honour

5 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Harvey ListerQueen's Birthday Honour
Article image for Entertainment and events legend Harvey Lister recognised with Queen’s Birthday honour

Queensland’s Harvey Lister has been recognised with a Queen’s Birthday Honour.

The APAC Chairman and Chief Executive of ASM Global is not sure where the title ‘Australia’s event king’ came from, he’s very humbled by the honour of an AM.

“You could have knocked me over with a feather,” he told Scott Emerson.

Press PLAY below to hear the full chat including some insights into his lengthy career and working with celebrities

Image: iStock

Scott Emerson
EntertainmentLifestyleQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873