Nearly 6000 homes across south east Queensland are in blackout as storms from the west worsen.

Energex senior corporate communications advisor Ty Marega told Scott Emerson the Somerset region is worst affected, with the bulk of outages around the Kilcoy area.

“As the storm progress this afternoon towards 4[pm], we reckon the damages … will continue across Brisbane metro.”

