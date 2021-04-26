4BC
‘End of the season’: Local icon ‘Farmer Graham’ shuts up shop after 34 years

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Graham EllisMini Mates
Article image for ‘End of the season’: Local icon ‘Farmer Graham’ shuts up shop after 34 years

Local Brisbane icon Graham Ellis, who owns the beloved miniature horse and pony farm Mini Mates, will be retiring as he nears his 80th birthday.

Mr Ellis known as ‘Farmer Graham’, started up Mini Mates in Burbank 34 years ago with his wife.

The pony park had their final day of business on the weekend.

“There’s a lot of people who’ve got a tear in their eye,” he told Scott Emerson.

“It’s something we started 34 years ago, it’s come to the end of the season, I guess.

“My wife and I … started Mini Mates 34 years ago, it was purely accidental, by chance.”

He said the time has come to stand aside.

“Looking after all these horses is a 24/7 operation.”

Press PLAY to hear more 

Image: Mini Mates website

 

Scott Emerson
EntertainmentLifestyleLocalNewsQLD
