4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Elderly man in hospital after alleged assault

8 hours ago
4BC News
Northgateqld police service
Article image for Elderly man in hospital after alleged assault

A man has suffered significant injuries following an alleged assault in Northgate overnight.

An 18 year-old man allegedly forced his way into a unit located on Allworth Street at around 7pm and assaulted the 71 year-old male resident.

The 71 year-old suffered serious head injuries after being struck multiple times.

He remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Police arrested the 18 year-old, who has since been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm and entering dwelling with intent by break.

He is due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

Investigations are continuing.

4BC News
CrimeNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873