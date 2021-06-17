4BC
Ekka set to return for 2021 delivering thousands of casual jobs

5 hours ago
Neil Breen
Article image for Ekka set to return for 2021 delivering thousands of casual jobs

The Ekka will return this year to the Brisbane Showgrounds, expected to bring a $200 million boost for the Queensland economy. 

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the iconic event to be cancelled last year for only the third time in the show’s 143-year history.

More than 3,500 jobs are expected to come out of the show, with roles on offer including customer relations officers, food and beverage staff, gate scanners and canine cleaners.

Press PLAY below to hear when the Ekka will kick off

Image: Getty

Neil Breen
LocalNewsQLD
