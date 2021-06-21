4BC
Eased restrictions welcome news for live music industry

6 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for Eased restrictions welcome news for live music industry

Capacity limits will be relaxed in Queensland in what the live music industry has welcomed as a “good start”.

The relaxed restrictions will allow our restaurants, cafes, pubs and live music venues to increase their current capacity levels from one person per 2 sqm to three people for every 4 sqm.

John ‘JC’ Collins from Powderfinger fame, who runs The Triff’d and the Fortitude Valley Music Hall, said it was a good start allowing ‘half-capacity’.

“We’ve been jumping up and down now for quite some time,” he told Scott Emerson.

“Increasing capacity is the key for us, to get more people in the room, sell more tickets, the bands get to play to more people, we get more people having a drink at the bar which helps us as well.

“This is a good start … at some stage we need to get back to 100 per cent.”

He said he was hopeful by the end of the year they’d be back closer to full capacity.

Press PLAY below to hear his reaction to the news

Scott Emerson
