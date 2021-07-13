Early predictions Queensland could end up hosting the NRL Grand Final

There are predictions the NRL Grand Final could be played in Queensland amid NSW’s worsening COVID outbreak.

The NRL is shifting 12 teams to hubs in the south-east to keep the season alive, for at least the next month.

ASM Global’s general manager of Suncorp Stadium, Alan Graham said the NRL was “putting the final touches” on this weekend’s games, but he suspected there would be another game held on Sunday as well as the Broncos v Tigers match.

He said they had a lot of contingency plans and they were ready to go.

The NRL has hinted at the season being played out until the semi-finals in south-east Queensland.

Asked about the possibility of hosting the NRL Grand Final, due to be held in October in Sydney, he said they would love to see it at Suncorp.

“We’d love to have it, it’s always been our ambition, we have lobbied strong and hard for quite a long time with a lot of different stakeholders to get it here,” Mr Graham said.

“We haven’t been successful so far, and not that we want to be benefiting from anyone else’s misfortune, but suffice to say, if the opportunity came along we’d be grabbing that with both hands.”

