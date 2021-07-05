‘Don’t bury Salisbury’: Neighbourhood has just days to fight big development

The southside suburb of Salisbury has become a battleground of residents fighting against unit developers.

Lachlan Armstrong from Salisbury Community Action Group told Spencer Howson Council is “planning to rezone a lot of low-density areas up to three- and five-storeys”.

Mr Armstrong said the area currently has just “one, maybe two” two-storey townhouses, so tall developments would spell substantial change for the suburb.

“It’s caught us off-guard … there hasn’t been a lot of warning for people at all.

“Council, they don’t give you a lot of time to respond.”

Salisbury residents have until July 12 to fight the plans.

Spencer spoke to Shane Bowering from Red Tape Busters, which deals with councils and other bureaucracies on a daily basis.

Mr Bowering said the pushback on Council has been “very well-organised” compared to normal, but there’s still more that can be done.

“They all need to be lobbying and putting it in writing to the [local] councillor that they don’t want this,” he said.

“They need to get a groundswell of opinion behind them … [because] it’s all about votes – they want to get re-elected.

“Show this isn’t in keeping with the area. If you can show it’s not consistent with the town plan.”

