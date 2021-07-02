‘Done everything he possibly can’: Veteran out of options for visiting terminal wife

The veteran who was barred from the RBWH at the beginning of Brisbane’s lockdown has been outright rejected from returning to his terminal wife’s bedside.

Sofie Formica spoke to Mick before the show, who told her he’s once again received a ‘flat no’ on seeing his wife.

“He’s put forward a formal complaint, he’s complained about the process, he’s complained about the way he’s been spoken to and dealt with by staff, and he also has concerns about the way there is traffic coming in and out the door of the hospital,” Sofie said.

“He’s done everything he possibly can.

“He finished by saying he’s really disappointed that it seems no one is accountable to anyone.”

Image: Getty

