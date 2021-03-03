4BC
Dolly Parton puts a COVID-19 spin on hit song Jolene as she gets the jab

7 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Dolly Parton
Article image for Dolly Parton puts a COVID-19 spin on hit song Jolene as she gets the jab

Dolly Parton put a spin on her infamous hit Jolene, while preparing to get the COVID-19 jab.

In 2020, she donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Centre in Tennessee for coronavirus research.

She received the Moderna jab, which she helped fund, replacing ‘Jolene’ with ‘vaccine’.

“I’m old enough to get it and I’m smart enough to get it. I’m trying to be funny now, but I’m dead serious about the vaccine,” she said.

Scott Emerson’s not sure it’s going to be a smash hit.

“I think I like the original of Jolene is a little bit better!”

Click PLAY to hear more

Image: Dolly Parton/Twitter

Scott Emerson
