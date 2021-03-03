Dolly Parton puts a COVID-19 spin on hit song Jolene as she gets the jab

Dolly Parton put a spin on her infamous hit Jolene, while preparing to get the COVID-19 jab.

In 2020, she donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Centre in Tennessee for coronavirus research.

She received the Moderna jab, which she helped fund, replacing ‘Jolene’ with ‘vaccine’.

“I’m old enough to get it and I’m smart enough to get it. I’m trying to be funny now, but I’m dead serious about the vaccine,” she said.

Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine. @VUMChealth pic.twitter.com/38kJrDzLqC — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 2, 2021

Scott Emerson’s not sure it’s going to be a smash hit.

“I think I like the original of Jolene is a little bit better!”

Image: Dolly Parton/Twitter