Ditch Sydney: Scott Emerson’s challenge to protect Queensland’s rugby league heartland

Australian Rugby League Commission boss Peter V’landys has revealed Queensland could have a fifth NRL team by 2027.

He said it’s about keeping the AFL out of Queensland and protecting rugby league heartland.

But Scott Emerson had another idea.

“If Peter V’Landys wants to make sure the AFL doesn’t continue to make ground in Queensland, maybe not necessarily an extra team, but why not have the Grand Final here?

“I think it’s just ridiculous that rugby league has done a deal with the NSW government to have the grand final in Sydney until 2047.

“So there’s not the possibility of a rugby league grand final here for a quarter of a century.

“If you want to do something for the game here, have the grand final here.”

