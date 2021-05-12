‘A few trade-offs’ expected in selection of NRL’s 17th team

Whichever Queensland team is selected to be the NRL’s 17th is expected to have some trade-offs.

Neil Breen pointed out to NRL CEO Andrew Abdo each team with a bid is not geographically ideal to secure Brisbane fans.

“There’s obviously a whole range of criteria, and they’re weighted,” Mr Abdo responded.

“There’s still a lot of ifs and buts out, but … if it does stack up, if it does work from a footy perspective, from a scheduling, from a player perspective, the consideration around who ultimately then gets that 17th licence … well, there are a few trade-offs there.

“It’s going to be a very thorough, data-driven process.”

