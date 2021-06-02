4BC
  • ‘Disempowered’ Brisbane residents stage protest..

‘Disempowered’ Brisbane residents stage protest over aircraft noise

3 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for ‘Disempowered’ Brisbane residents stage protest over aircraft noise

Residents impacted by flight path noise have staged a protest outside Brisbane Airport Corporation’s headquarters this morning.

Around 100 people attended the protest holding signs saying “still can’t sleep”, “people before planes” as well as calling for flight caps and curfews.

New Farm resident Grace Williams said her community wasn’t consulted at all.

“From where I am sitting, what it looks like is 100 or something flights going over my home that were not expected to be going over my home,” she told Scott Emerson.

She said the residents were “disempowered”.

“The AC will do whatever it takes to profiteer and will continue to hod the community in contempt unless we do something about it.”

Image: Nine News

Scott Emerson
